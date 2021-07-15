West Bengal: JMB linkman arrested by Special Task force

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested another person in connection to Jamaat- Ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) racket that was busted a couple of days back.

According to STF sources, Lalu Sen alias Rahul Sen alias Rahul Kumar was the linkman of the JMB terrorists.

“On the wee hours this 38 year old person was arrested from his residence in North 24 Parganas Barasat’s area and he used to give logistic support to the JMB terrorists. Through the Hundi system he used to support the terrorists financially”, said the sources.

The sources also mentioned that few documents along with laptops, mobiles and two I-pads were recovered from Rahul who is said to be a close associate of Naziur Rehman who was arrested a couple of days back.

The STF sources also confirmed that Rahul used to provide such terrorists with fake Indian documents.

However, Rahul’s parents said that they were not aware of their son’s ‘mis-deed’.

It can be recalled that last Sunday three JMB terrorists were arrested by STF. According to a senior police officer the three suspected terrorists Rabiul Islam, Mekhail Khan and Naziur Rahman used to sell fruits at South Kolkata’s Haridevpur area and used to stay in a middle-class society.

Meanwhile, another JMB linkman Seikh Munshi still remains absconding.