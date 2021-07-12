West Bengal: After arrest of 3 terrorists, JMB kingpin goes absconding

Kolkata: The kingpin of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist Seikh Munshi went absconding after the arrest of three JMB terrorist.

According to Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) sources, Munshi is staying in Kolkata for last 20 years.

“While interrogating the three arrested terrorists we have learnt that at a nominal room rate of 1200-1800 rupees Seikh Munshi used to stay in Kolkata for last 20 year. Sometimes fruit seller sometime umbrella repairing person they used to impersonate themselves. At least 15 terrorists have entered India and some went to Odisha and some in Jammu and Kashmir,” mentioned STF sources.

It can be recalled that on Sunday, three JMB terrorists were arrested by STF. According to a senior police officer the three suspected terrorists Rabiul Islam, Mekhail Khan and Naziur Rahman used to sell fruits at South Kolkata’s Haridevpur area and used to stay in a middle-class society.

“Since Khagragarh blast in 2014 the STF has been extremely active. Following a tip-off from the sources, STF conducted raids at several areas and suspecting these three people they were arrested. We are interrogating them and diaries with contact details of several influential people have been found and several mobile phones are also seized from them,” said the police.

According to STF sources, some firearms, passports of Bangladesh and lots of important documents related to the JMB were also recovered by them.