 West Bengal: It Is Manipur Issue Vs Bengal Violence For TMC And BJP
The two political parties have been at war over the ongoing Manipur issue and the Bengal violence.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
It is the Manipur issue versus the Bengal violence for the two main political opponents in West Bengal -- the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the TMC women wing have planned to hold a month-long demonstration across the state highlighting the Manipur issue, the BJP women wing have brought adjournment motion in the state Assembly over the Bengal violence.

TMC's state-wide demonstration plan

Talking to the media, TMC leader and state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that state-wide demonstration will begin from Wednesday from south Kolkata.

"The central government should not think that the women are fool. We all are demanding a statement from the prime minister. Why is he silent for so many days? We will start the agitation from south Kolkata and will inform all the district leaders to hold the demonstration over the Manipur issue," said Chandrima.

BJP's adjournment motion in state assembly plan

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the saffron camp’s women wing will bring adjournment motion in the state Assembly over the Bengal violence and on the atrocities on women in West Bengal on Wednesday.

"After the women wing under leadership of Manoj Tigga, the adjournment motion will again be brought on Thursday. We will demand discussion on the violence, atrocities against women and also on recent grim dengue situation in the state," said Adhikari.

