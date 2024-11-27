West Bengal: ISKCON Expresses Concern Over 'Helpless' Hindu Minorities And Arrested Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das In Bangladesh; VIDEO

BJP Protest in Kolkata Demands Immediate Release of ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrested in Bangladesh | X

Kolkata: The arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh also raised a furore in the neighbouring country India.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, vice president and spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata, Radharaman Das said that the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh were protesting for protection there and ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was leading the protest.

“First a sedition case was slapped against him and now he has been arrested. This is very wrong. They were protesting for only protection. He was arrested and now his bail petition is also cancelled. Everyone can see how Hindu minorities are helpless in Bangladesh. There are around three crore minorities in Bangladesh but no one is giving importance to them. We urge the United Nations to intervene in the issue,” mentioned Radharaman Das.

The ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson also said that they are holding special puja for the safety and protection of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

“Atleast 15 hours he was not given food to eat. He himself told the court. Now he is in Judicial custody and they have not allowed food to be taken to him in the jail. A Vaishnava monk is a pure vegetarian and he offers his food to Bhagavan before eating. So, we are very concerned about how he will eat. We heard several Hindu minorities are also protesting there in Bangladesh,” further said the ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson.

Notably, ISKCON have also sought intervention of the central government in the matter, claiming that the arrest was based on false accusations. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held a protest rally outside the state Legislative Assembly and demanded immediate release of the ISKCON monk.

#WATCH | Kolkata | West Bengal Assembly LoP & BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari along with his party leaders today held a protest in front of the Legislative Assembly over the detention of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishan from Dhaka airport in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/NMv4917XgK — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that with or without permission the saffron camp Legislators will protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.

“Hindu Jagaran Manch is also taking out protest rallies on Thursday. If Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna das is not released by Sunday then the BJP legislators especially the Bongaon MLA will protest in front of Petrapole border to stop anything from entering Bangladesh from West Bengal. The Hindu minorities are continuously being heckled in Bangladesh,” added Adhikari.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs had also expressed concern over the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. It had urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities in that country.