West Bengal: Is BJP MP Locket Chatterjee joining TMC? |

Kolkata: A day before BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Kolkata, the mouthpiece of RSS stated that BJP Hooghly MP and BJP state general secretary Locket Chatterjee is likely to return back to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Though Locket denied the fact, speculations made it to the headlines that she is next after BJP MP Arjun Singh to defect back to the Trinamool Congress.

“Since last September I have been hearing several speculations about me. I am yet to know what is being said about me but I am with the BJP and will continue with it. There are several spies in BJP who are paid by TMC,” said Locket.

It can be recalled that Locket was once a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and joined TMC but two years after joining the party, she defected to BJP and then became Hooghly MP in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

It can be noted that state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday claimed that there are several ‘spies’ in BJP who pass on information to TMC.

According to political analysts, the BJP national president who is also scheduled to hold a meeting with BJP MPs and MLAs should hear the ‘problems’ of the party leaders.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that due to the factions in BJP several heavyweight leaders are in touch with TMC.

“Nadda is a political tourist. I would request him to note down the names of those who he is holding the meeting with as several leaders who will attend him meeting will defect to TMC in months to come,” added Ghosh.