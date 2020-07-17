West Bengal: Inspector gets transferred after picture of BJP agitators eating mutton-rice while in custody goes viral

A police inspector has been transferred from Kotwali police station in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri to a town in East Midnapore district as inspector at a local court after 28 BJP leaders that were detained at his police station were seen enjoying mutton curry and rice, Hindustan Times reported.

“The hospitality they enjoyed however caught the attention of the administration after photos of the BJP workers enjoying the lunch surfaced on social media,” the report added.

The BJP workers were detained trying to enforce a bandh in the region, following the death of Debendra Nath Roy, a local MLA who was found hanging a few metres near his home.

While the West Bengal police said that they had recovered a suicide note from his pocket, the BJP has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of a ‘lawless’ state that let ‘TMC goons’ walk freely.

The post mortem report mentions that Roy was alive before hanging and apart from a ligature mark on his neck, there are no other external injuries. This appears to be the safety valve for the TMC, to indicate the incident is a suicide and not murder. The suicide note and two photographs with mobile number found in Roy’s pocket too substantiate TMC’s claims, at least for now.

Meanwhile, the CID has arrested a person named Niloy Singha in the case. No further details have been revealed about the connection and possible motive behind Roy found hanging near a mobile shop in Jindal village on Monday morning.

BJP’s Bengal observer Kailash Vijaywargiya and TMC’s Derek Obrien visited President Ram Nath Kovind following the death of BJP MLA Debendranath Roy in Uttar Dinajpur district. The TMC leader submitted a letter from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while apprising the President of the proper investigation being conducted by the West Bengal CID. Derek also ruled out the possibility of a political case as is being projected by BJP.