West Bengal: INDIA Bloc Will Fight Injustice, Says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi during yatra |

Kolkata: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had shown confidence that I.N.D.I.A alliance will fight the 'injustice' across the country.

This comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had decided to fight 'alone' in Bengali in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

'INDIA will fight injustice'

"The word 'Nyay' (justice) had been added to our rally to fight the 'anyay' (injustice) that is being spread by BJP and RSS. The I.N.D.I.A. alliance will fight the injustice in the country," said Gandhi after their 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Bengal's Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district from Assam.

Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had welcomed him in Cooch Behar.

Following some work, and also due to Republic Day, after entering Bengal, cancelling a public meeting Gandhi returned to Delhi and would return to Bengal on January 28.

Taking to X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said," Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal late this morning to a tremendous response. The route will cover Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad & Birbhum districts. There will be no Yatra this afternoon. After the Republic Day break, it’ll resume on Jan 28th."

TMC slams Congress

Slamming the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay said that Rahul Gandhi could have done the yatra with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"It was Congress'responsibility to inform us about their yatra. Mamata Banerjee does not need any yatra and is capable enough to defeat BJP alone. He (Rahul Gandhi) could have conducted the yatra with Mamata didi," mentioned Bandhopadhyay.

Meanwhile, confusion took place during Rahul Gandhi's yatra at Cooch Behar after common people tried to enter the dias.

Bengal Congress chief Adhi Ranjan Chowdhury without naming anyone said that 'no one can stop people from attending Gandhi's yatra'.