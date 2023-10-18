West Bengal: Iconic Howrah Bridge Decorated With 'Alpana' Artwork Amid Durga Puja Festivities; Watch

Howrah Bridge | File pic

Kolkata: Ahead of Durga Puja, the biggest festival of West Bengal, the iconic Howrah Bridge that connects the twin cities Kolkata and Howrah is painted with Bengal's traditional 'Alpana' artwork on either side of the pavement. LED lights have also been set up that is illuminating the iconic bridge after the sunset.

Croma, a Tata Enterprise, recently unveiled the ‘alpana’ artwork on the bridge. The paintings in the Alpana reveals the importance of the electric gadgets in people's life these days.

Artist Sanjay Paul and his students made the Alpana

Famous artist Sanjay Paul along with his 40 students picked from Government art college and Garia Art College got together to make the Alpana at the 2313 long Howrah Bridge officially known as Rabindra setu. According to the artists it took them five days to complete the Alpana. It is pertinent to mention that Alpana is the traditional art of Bengal which is done in the house during festivities and in rural Bengal the clay houses also have them on the walls as well as on the floors.