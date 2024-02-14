 West Bengal Horror: Man Beheads Wife, Moves Around With Severed Head
West Bengal Horror: Man Beheads Wife, Moves Around With Severed Head

According to eye-witnesses, the accused, Gautam Guchait, first killed his wife Phoolrani Guchait by chopping her head with a country-made cutlass and then came out his house carrying the severed head and the murder weapon.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 09:07 PM IST
Kolkata, February 14: In a shocking incident, a man killed killed his wife and then moved around in the locality with her severed head at Patashpur in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Wednesday. According to eye-witnesses, the accused, Gautam Guchait, first killed his wife Phoolrani Guchait by chopping her head with a country-made cutlass and then came out his house carrying the severed head and the murder weapon.

He then reached a local tea shop, sat on a bench and kept the severed head and the cutlass on his either side. "He was in such a violent mood that no one dared to go near him. Finally, a team from the Patashpur police station reached the spot and arrested Guchait,” said a villager.

Accused Was Having Troubled Relationship With Wife:

It is learnt that Guchait, a hawker by profession, was having a troubled relationship with his wife for some time sow, as he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair. Guchait has a minor son from the marriage who studies in firth standard.

After collecting the severed head and the murder weapon, the police sent the body for autopsy. They have also detained the parents of the accused for questioning. The local people told the police that Guchait was not in a proper state of mind.

In March 2021, he was arrested for sneaking into the cage of a lion at the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. Fortunately, he survived with minor injuries.

