Kolkata: Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs and Tourism Purnima Chakraborty on Monday attended WAVES Film Bazaar, one of the major highlights of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa. She was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dr Hiran Chatterjee.
West Bengal Highlights Film Policy Initiatives
At the West Bengal Pavilion, the Minister interacted with visiting producers, directors and filmmakers and highlighted the State’s proposed Film Policy, initiatives for expediting shooting permissions, proposed subsidies and other measures aimed at promoting film production and strengthening the film industry in West Bengal.
She also exchanged views with representatives of other participating States on their respective film policies, infrastructure and initiatives for the growth and development of their film industries.
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West Bengal Makes First Film Bazaar Appearance
Chakraborty stated that this was the first time West Bengal participated in this prestigious national-level film market.