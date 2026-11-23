West Bengal Highlights Film Industry Potential At WAVES Film Bazaar, Seeks To Attract Filmmakers & Investors | File Pic

Kolkata: Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs and Tourism Purnima Chakraborty on Monday attended WAVES Film Bazaar, one of the major highlights of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa. She was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dr Hiran Chatterjee.

West Bengal Highlights Film Policy Initiatives

At the West Bengal Pavilion, the Minister interacted with visiting producers, directors and filmmakers and highlighted the State’s proposed Film Policy, initiatives for expediting shooting permissions, proposed subsidies and other measures aimed at promoting film production and strengthening the film industry in West Bengal.

গোয়ায় অনুষ্ঠিত ৫৭তম International Film Festival of India (IFFI)-এর WAVES Film Bazaar-এ প্রথমবার বাংলা চলচ্চিত্র শিল্পের অংশগ্রহণ এক গর্বের মুহূর্ত।মাননীয় মুখ্যমন্ত্রী শ্রী @SuvenduWB মহাশয় নেতৃত্বে প্রথমবার এই গুরুত্বপূর্ণ জাতীয় চলচ্চিত্র মঞ্চে পশ্চিমবঙ্গের অংশগ্রহণ https://t.co/5qWWwzUY1V — Purnima Chakraborty (@Purnimachakbjp) November 23, 2026

She also exchanged views with representatives of other participating States on their respective film policies, infrastructure and initiatives for the growth and development of their film industries.

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West Bengal Makes First Film Bazaar Appearance

Chakraborty stated that this was the first time West Bengal participated in this prestigious national-level film market.