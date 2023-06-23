West Bengal: HC Reserves Order On CBI Probe Over Tampering Of Papers Till June 26

Representative picture | ANI

Kolkata: The division bench of Calcutta High Court on Friday had reserved its order on the CBI probe given by Justice Amrita Sinha over alleged tampering of documents concerning rural polls. The order regarding the case will be given on June 26 by the division bench of the High Court.

After receiving complaints of alleged tampering of documents related to rural polls, Justice Amrita Sinha asked for a CBI probe and also asked the central agency to submit their report by July 7, a day before the polls. Following this order, the State Election Commission moved the division bench of the High Court.

On the other side, a day after the State Election Commission (SEC) had sent requisition of 800 additional companies of central forces for the polls, the central government had sent 315 companies additional to earlier 22 companies. The SEC then had sent requisition again for the remaining number of companies.

‘Conduct election in phases’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen sarcastically asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to ask for more central forces from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the panchayat election should be done in phases for even deployment of central forces including the strongroom.

“To make this year’s rural poll like 2013 polls, the only alternative is to conduct the election in phases as it was in 2013,” said Adhikari.