West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar asks CM Mamata Banerjee to reconsider directives to extend BSF jurisdiction

Kolkata: Slugfest between the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state government remained unabated even on Saturday after the Governor once again slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not extending the jurisdiction of Border Security Force (BSF) to 50 kilometers from existing 15 kilometers.

“The CM has taken oath that she will abide by the constitution and law while maintaining her post, but despite the circulation of the central government, the state government should implement the directives. It is high time that the BSF and the state police should work in harmony to secure the borders,” mentioned Dhankhar.

Incidentally, on last Thursday Dhankhar had written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Border Security Force (BSF) issue.

In the letter, Dhankhar said, “Urged @MamataOfficial to urgently revisit directives concerning @BSF_India, including ‘BSF is allowed for 15 km, that too with permission of the police’ being not in sync with law. The stance is potentially alarming for federal polity and national security.”

Dhankhar further mentioned that in the state having international borders with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, BSF and CAPF force plays a crucial role for national security and curbing illegal activities.

On the other hand, CM Mamata in all her administrative meetings had strictly directed the police and the in-charges not to allow BSF enter the villages without prior notice as according to her the BSF ‘misbehaves’ with the villagers in the border areas.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar held over an hour long meeting with Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Home Secretary BP Gopalika, and urged them to take urgent steps to ensure cooperative coordination between the state police and BSF.

