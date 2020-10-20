West Bengal: Gun-wielding Sikh BJP protester Balwinder Singh granted bail

Balwinder Singh who was arrested for allegedly carrying a firearm at a BJP rally on October 8, was granted bail by a court in Howrah on Monday.

According to his lawyer, Ajit Kumar Mishra, the court had taken sternly to the Howrah city police posting portions of the investigation case diary, the arms verification license, on its official Twitter handle.

"The court granted bail to Balwinder Singh on a bail bond of Rs 2,500 after listening to arguments of both the sides," Mishra told reporters here.

A controversy had erupted after video clips of the police beating up Singh during BJP's "Nabanna Chalo" protest on October 8 went viral on the social media.

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on October 12 had sought a report from the state government in the matter within the next 15 days.

In a letter addressed to the West Bengal Chief Secretary, NCM said that it has received a complaint about the alleged pulling of the turban of security officer Balwinder Singh by West Bengal police.

Earlier on October 10, West Bengal Police has denied charges of pulling off the turban of a Sikh man during BJP's protest in Howrah on October 8 and said that the pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle with a policeman.

The police also said that the man was carrying firearms.