West Bengal govt till now only asked for 2 trains for its stranded people: Adhir Ranjan Choudhury

New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury has accused the West Bengal government of not arranging adequate number of trains for its people who are stuck in other states due to lockdown.

"After receiving calls from stranded people of Bengal crying for help to send them back home, today I held a discussion with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

He informed me that the West Bengal government has till now only asked for two trains for its people who are stuck in other states," Choudhury said in a self-made video.