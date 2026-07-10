West Bengal Govt Sets Up Central Control Room To Monitor Govt Hospitals, Crack Down On Middlemen | X / IANS

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited Health Department headquarters (Swasthya Bhavan) to inspect the newly established control room that will monitor government hospitals across the state.

Talking to the media, Adhikari mentioned that Adani is making a new hospital in the city.

“The new hospital will have 2,000-bed super-specialty hospital, medical college and will be of an international reputation. The new control room will help to eradicate middlemen. If any middleman is seen inside a hospital today, he will not be seen there tomorrow. Strict action will be taken against those who exploit patients and their family members,” said Adhikari.

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Adhikari also mentioned that he was inspired by a similar control room during his recent visit to Patna and also that wanted to introduce a similar control room in West Bengal.

The West Bengal Chief Minister mentioned that the control room is still being developed.

“Live monitoring has already started in 15–16 state hospitals and by July 30 it will be expanded. Patient’s privacy won’t be compromised,” added Adhikari.

The new state government believes that such monitoring will improve accountability, ensure better hospital management and enhance the quality of public healthcare services across the state.