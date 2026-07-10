West Bengal GoM Meets To Finalise White Papers On Alleged TMC-Era Corruption | PTI

Kolkata: Specially constituted Group of Ministers (GoM) on Thursday had held a meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna to decide upon publishing of white papers over alleged corruption and financial irregularities during the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime.

Notably, the committee is headed by Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta, Industries Minister Tapas Roy and Panchayat minister Dilip Ghosh.

According to Nabanna sources, the group of ministers will again meet on July 29 and will decide about publishing of the white papers tentatively next month.

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Incidentally, since assuming office, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has repeatedly asserted a ‘zero-tolerance’ stance on corruption.

Earlier on June 25 inside the state Legislative Assembly state Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta had already announced that the expenditure and corruption in TMC which nobody knows will be published soon in white papers.

Dasgupta had also mentioned white papers of every department will be published.