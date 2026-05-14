West Bengal Govt Schools To Make Singing Of 'Vande Mataram' Mandatory In Morning Assemblies From May 18 |

Kolkata: State government makes singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ compulsory in government schools from May 18.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday while talking to the media at the state Assembly said that he will send a notice to the schools for implementing ‘Vande Mataram’ song before the national anthem in the morning assemblies every day before classes begin.

This development comes at a time when the central government took an initiative to honour the 150th anniversary of India’s historic National Song across educational institutions in the state.

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A notice issued by the state school education department has also been circulated regarding the same.

“The singing of Vande Mataram during morning assembly prayers prior to the start of classes should be made mandatory so that Vande Mataram should be sung by all students in all schools in the state with immediate effect,” the Director of Education specified in the circular.

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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya had welcomed the move.

“I am happy that another saint, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s ‘Vande Mataram’ will be sung in schools. This will uplift the Bengali culture and history which were gradually getting distorted,” mentioned Bhattacharya.