West Bengal govt bags SKOCH Award for four initiatives; CM Mamata Banerjee says 'shall continue to ensure ease of doing business in state'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked everyone in the state after the TMC government bagged the SKOCH Award for four initiatives by the state government.

West Bengal bagged platinum for Shilpa Sathi-Single window system, Gold for Auto-renewal of certificate of enlistment through online system for urban area and West Bengal government won two silver for Online issuance of trade license for Rural areas and E-preparation and E-Submission of Deeds.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote, “I congratulate everyone involved for their tireless efforts. The GoWB shall continue to ensure that the ease of doing business in West Bengal is one of the foremost in the country.”