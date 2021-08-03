West Bengal govt bags SKOCH Award for four initiatives; CM Mamata Banerjee says 'shall continue to ensure ease of doing business in state'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked everyone in the state after the TMC government bagged the SKOCH Award for four initiatives by the state government.
West Bengal bagged platinum for Shilpa Sathi-Single window system, Gold for Auto-renewal of certificate of enlistment through online system for urban area and West Bengal government won two silver for Online issuance of trade license for Rural areas and E-preparation and E-Submission of Deeds.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote, “I congratulate everyone involved for their tireless efforts. The GoWB shall continue to ensure that the ease of doing business in West Bengal is one of the foremost in the country.”
Notably, the Trinamool Congress every year conducts ‘Business Summit’ in the state and urges heavyweight industrialists to invest in West Bengal.
Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that though the West Bengal government is getting accolades for schemes and ease of business, the reality is the number of unemployed youths is increasing in the state with each day.
“Instead of giving doles the CM should give jobs to the youth as several PHd degree holders were seen applying for the post of funeral director in a government hospital in Kolkata,” said Shamik.