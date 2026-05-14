 West Bengal Governor RN Ravi Urges Citizens To Adopt Work From Home, Save Fuel
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West Bengal Governor RN Ravi Urges Citizens To Adopt Work From Home, Save Fuel

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi on Thursday urged people to support PM Narendra Modi’s call for responsible consumption and self-reliance. In a post on X, Ravi advocated fuel conservation, carpooling, reduced imports and “Vocal for Local”. He also asked institutions and industries to promote virtual meetings and work-from-home practices wherever feasible to conserve national resources.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 09:26 PM IST
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Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi | ANI (File Image)

Kolkata: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday had urged people to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal and advocated for work from home.

Taking to X, the Governor said, “I urge the sisters and brothers of West Bengal to join Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi in this collective national endeavour to strengthen Bharat through responsible choices, active public participation and a spirit of self-reliance. By conserving fuel, using public transport and carpooling, supporting “Vocal for Local”, promoting domestic tourism, using our resources responsibly, moderating edible oil consumption, reducing avoidable imports, making purchases such as gold judiciously, and encouraging natural farming, we strengthen the nation’s economic resilience and advance the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

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The Governor had further mentioned, “I also appeal to institutions, industries and workplaces to encourage virtual meetings and work-from-home practices wherever feasible, contributing to national resource conservation. The strength of Bharat lies in Jan Bhagidari. When citizens participate with collective commitment and a spirit of service, every individual effort becomes a powerful force in nation-building. Let us move forward together with unity, confidence and resolve in building a stronger and more resilient Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

On Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of cutting short his convoy, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had also cut short his convoy.

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