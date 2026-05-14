‘Ek Kaam Unka Nahi Karunga’: West Bengal BJP MLA Ritesh Tiwari Vows To Not Work For Muslims - VIDEO

A purported video of BJP MLA from West Bengal's Kashipur-Belgachhia Assembly constituency, Ritesh Tiwari, is going viral on social media and has sparked controversy.

In the video, he can be heard making a controversial statement, saying that he will not work for Muslims because they did not vote for him.

"Ek kaam nahi unka karunga aane wale panch saal mein," which roughly translates to, "I will not do any work for them in the upcoming five years."

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"This (meeting) is being aired live. But I do not care who thinks what and who says what. Modiji says Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (together with all, development for all), I accept that. But in this election, he has added a few more words, Sabka Hisaab (everyone’s account). So I will settle accounts. But not by doing what TMC did after the 2021 Assembly polls, but through democratic means, without slapping anyone, without taking one paisa from anyone,” the MLA added.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed strongly reacted to the statement and said,""Ask the BJP that one of their MLAs in West Bengal is saying he will not work for Muslims. This is unconstitutional because our Constitution says that when you become an MLA, you have to work for everyone."

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"Also ask the BJP about Manoj Agarwal, who was earlier associated with the Election Commission as a senior official. He has now been made Principal Secretary. What work did he do, did he help in voter deletion or assist them? That is why he has been appointed," she added.