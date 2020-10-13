West Bengal governor asks Mamata Banerjee to withdraw case against Balvinder Singh

Singh was allegedly manhandled and his turban was removed by the West Bengal Police during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) march in Howrah-Kolkata last Thursday, after which he was arrested on the charges of carrying a firearm illegally.

A nationwide outrage had later sparked against the disrespect of the Sikh religious headgear.

He said Singh has been arrested in a case registered under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Disaster Management Act and Arms Act, including charges of rioting, attempt to murder and disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant.

"Implication @WBPolice #balwindersingh in offences that provide even life imprisonment as punishment is shocking and unconscionable. High time @MamataOfficial to take sane stance and send 'human right' and 'rule of law' friendly signal by withdrawing such allegations (sic)," Dhankhar tweeted.