West Bengal Government Makes Vande Mataram Singing Compulsory In All Madrasas

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Kolkata: The Bhartiya Janata Party led government in West Bengal has made the singing of Vande Mataram compulsory in all madrasas under the state’s minority affairs and madrasah education department with “immediate effect”.

An order signed by the director of madrasah education on May 19 said the directive would apply to “government model madrasahs, recognised government-aided and unaided madrasas” across the state.

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"I am directed to order that in supersession of all previous orders and practices, singing of Vande Mataramduring assembly prayers, prior to the commencement of classes is hereby made mandatory in all Madrasahs [Govt. Model Madrasahs (English Medium)/Recognized Govt. Aided Madrasahs/Approved MSKs/Approved SSKs/Recognized Unaided Madrasahs) under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department, across the State of West Bengal, with immediate effect. This order is issued with the approval of competent authority," the statement read.

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Schools have to submit compliance reports on the implementation of the order, The Telegraph reported, citing sources.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said his government had decided to revive the Vivekananda Merit Scholarship Yojana to support economically weaker students irrespective of caste or religion, while discontinuing religion-based assistance to imams and others.”