Charcha Time: Vande Mataram Or Jana Gana Mana — Is India Rethinking Its National Anthem?

West Bengal has made it compulsory for school children to sing six stanzas of Vande Mataram every morning. Slowly, but steadily, National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, is taking a second place in public functions. Is this legal when the Constitution of India gives preferance to National Anthem? Will the citizens be able to adapt to Vande Mataram’s difficult lyrics if it is made compulsory or made the National Anthem with ammendmends to the Constitution? Minal Sancheti discusses with cross section of the society

Prof. Nandini Sardesai, Academician

Bankim Chandra wrote the song "Vande Mataram" in the mid-1880s. The title became a symbolic slogan and was used during the War of Independence in 1857 (The British called it a mutiny). Vande Mataram means ‘I salute my motherland’. Thereafter, it was used by several freedom fighters, especially the revolutionaries. In the early 1900s, Rabindranath Tagore wrote the song, Jana Gana Mana, and received the Nobel Prize!. After independence, in 1947, the issue of adopting the national anthem was considered, and Jana Gana Mana was selected. I think this was because it is inclusive of all the Indian communities: Vindhya Himachal, Dravida Utchala’, every part of India is included. The anthem is just a small part of a long song. Comparing Bankim Chandra’s song was relevant before 1947 during the fight for liberation from colonial rule. With the passage of time, Jana Gana Mana seems much more topical in today’s federal India. In recent years, A R Rahman has picturised Vande Mataram. His stars and singers are from different parts of India. India has evolved over the years. So let us not hark to the past and move on. Jai Hind!

Soham Gawde, Gen Z

The National Anthem has its own significance, and singing the National song before the National Anthem won’t make Vande Mataram the new Anthem. While I support singing the National Song at par with the National Anthem, it is also important for the Government to take into consideration the issues raised by religious minorities. In my opinion, this issue is politically significant for parties that bank on identity-based or ideological consolidation of votes.

Manohar Bothra, Former director, SBI

I believe that when any programme starts, they should play Vande Mataram. And at the end of the programme, they should sing Jana Gana Mana. This should become our culture. People should not see it as a political move. Both are patriotic songs, and they should be treated with equal respect. This is a national issue and needs to be given priority. The other problems are temporary. They come and go.

Irfan Engineer, Director of Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS), and lawyer

The Sangh Parivar, who are Hindu nationalists, and the current BJP government have always wanted Vande Mataram as a national anthem. They were not very happy about Jana Gana Mana. But since Jana Gana Mana is accepted as a national anthem with a constitutional position, it cannot be changed without amending the constitution. They don't have the necessary numbers to amend the constitution at present. They are for Vande Mataram, not because it is a great song, which it is, but because the Muslim League opposed it during the freedom struggle. So it's a good weapon to communally polarise. That is their politics and intentions behind it. The Congress government, which accepted Jana Gana Mana as a national anthem, also accepted the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram as a national song. Every country has only one national anthem. Are they saying that at an international sports event, if India wins the gold medal, they will first have to sing the Vande Mataram?

Yogesh Bole, Community organiser, Centre for Promoting Democracy (CPD)

Indians have patriotic feelings for both the national songs, Jana Gana Mana and Vande Mataram. They both garner affectionate feelings for the nation. When India is going through so many other crises, such as poverty, unemployment, water issues, and so on, we should not focus on which patriotic song to be sung first. If the government and the people really want to do something for the nation, they should improve themselves and should work on the real issues. Today, so many houses are being demolished, and people are struggling to find homes to stay. These are the real issues that need to be highlighted. Due to the war situation, many households in India don’t have gas cylinders to cook; the prices are increasing, and it is difficult for many to make ends meet. These are the problems the nation is facing, and we should not get diverted by which patriotic songs to be sung. Both generate the same amount of love and faith for the country.

M Raichandra, senior citizen

It is for the people who want a change to make a compelling case. The current anthem has done well for us for over 75 years. What is deficient about it? What is so attractive about the proposed new one? Even its vintage is about the same!