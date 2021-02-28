West Bengal: Furfura Serif cleric criticizes Congress at Brigade Rally ahead of elections

Kolkata: Sparking new speculation over the Left Front and Congress alliance, Abbas Siddiqui, Furfura Serif cleric and Chief of Indian Secular Front (ISF) from Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground urged the people to go all out to support the Left Front’s candidate and claimed that the Left Front leaders have accepted all his demands.

“I have come here to join the alliance and not for appeasement. The CPI (M) leaders Biman Basu, Md. Selim has agreed to give us 30 seats. The Congress yet to comment on it, if the Congress wants to do friendship with me I am open to it,” mentioned Abbas addressing a public rally at Brigade Parade ground organised by the Left-Congress alliance.

Interestingly, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had to stop his speech in between as Abbas Siddiqui walked up the dais. All the Left Front leaders were seen standing to welcome the Furfura Serif cleric.

Slamming the ruling Trinamool Congress, Abbas claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s party is the team ‘B’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Mamata Banerjee will be completely wiped off after the Assembly polls. I am challenging that the alliance will form the next West Bengal government. Neither the TMC nor the BJP will come to power,” mentioned Abbas.

According to several poll analysts, this move where Abbas had shown disrespect to the Congress publicly might make the alliance ‘weak’.