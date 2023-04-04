West Bengal: Fresh stone pelting in Hooghly; local, mail express train services suspended; visuals surface

West Bengal: Fresh stone pelting in Hooghly; local, mail express train services suspended | PTI

Hooghly: A fresh incident of stone-pelting was reported in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday evening, forcing the railways to suspend all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra Railway Station.

According to Easter Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Kaushik Miron, an incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra Railway Station.

"For the security of common people, all local and mail express train services have been suspended on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line," he said.

According to sources, police and rapid action force (RAF) have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident or violence.

State government has issued prohibitory orders in state

The incident comes a day after clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday. The state government later issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district.

"In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, it is promulgated that," the state government had said.

Public and private property destroyed

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.