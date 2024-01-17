West Bengal: First Direct Flight From Kolkata-Ayodhya To Take Off On January 17

Representational photo

Kolkata: Passengers including seers were seen very happy on Wednesday morning in Kolkata airport as they were about to board the first direct flight from Kolkata to Ayodhya.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, a seer from Bihar who visited the state to take part in the holy dip in Gangasagar, said that in no words can he articulate his happiness of visiting Ayodhya to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir.

Passengers express their excitement

"Lord Ram has been extremely kind to me and I am one of the passengers in the first flight to Ayodhya from Kolkata. It is a very proud moment that Ram after years of waiting will enter his temple. It will be an absolute delight to witness the historic moment," added the monk.

A passenger from Hyderabad, Sandip Sharma who visited Bengal to board the flight to Ayodhya was also surprised that he is one of the passengers to board the first flight.

"Just like a child I was having sleepless nights as I am super excited to visit Ayodhya. Lord Ram came 5000 years back and after a long fight of 500 years it is a victory of truth," added Sharma.

West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were seen greeting the passengers heading towards Ayodhya and was also seen treating them with sweets.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari got permission of Calcutta High Court to file a petition to stop Trinamool Congress' (TMC) 'Harmony rally' on the day of inauguration of Ram Mandir.

"There can be law and order situation in the state. I would like to urge the Governor to deploy central forces in the areas where we all know tension can take place," Adhikari was heard saying.

Row over harmony rally

On the other hand, TMC MP and brother of the LoP, Dibyendu Adhikari had also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stating that the 'Harmony rally' can create unnecessary 'tension' in the state.

#WATCH | First Air India Express flight from Kolkata arrives in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. A few passengers who were on the flight say," Slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' being raised by everyone on the flight." pic.twitter.com/h9KuNNZ3za — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

However, taking to X, Air India Express said, "#DilYePukare, ab #SaryuKinare! We are proud to have started our inaugural direct flights to Ayodhya from @aaikolairport and @BLRAirport today, along with our daily direct flights from @DelhiAirport. Thank you @MoCA_GoI, JM_Scindia and @CMOfficeUP for the support and encouragement.."