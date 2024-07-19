West Bengal: Fake Gold Idol Dealer Saddam Sardar And CPI(M) Leader Mannan Khan Arrested After Police Raid | Representative Image

Kolkata: Fake gold idol dealer Saddam Sardar who was absconding after attacking the police got arrested on Wednesday late evening. Police had arrested Saddam from Kultali area where he was given shelter by a local CPI (M) leader Mannan Khan, who too got arrested.

Palash Chandra Dhali, Police Superintendent, Baruipur, said that based on a tip-off they (police) visited the area and have arrested both Saddam and Mannan.

“We have more than seven complaints of fraud against Saddam. Based on a tip-off we went to an alaghar (fisheries monitoring house) that is owned by Mannan Khan. We have arrested them from there. More than eight to ten people are involved in this crime,” said the police.

The cop also added that Saddam has been charged not just for selling fake gold idols but also for attacking the police while raiding his house on Monday.

It can be recalled, on Monday when the police went to raid Saddam’s house in the Kultuli area and according to police his brother and other family members helped him to escape by starting a scuffle with the police.

According to police, Saddam’s brother had opened fire during the scuffle. During this altercation three policemen got injured. Two women of Sardar’s family were arrested.