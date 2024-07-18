West Bengal: Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Criticises Congress During Extended Review Meeting In Kolkata

Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | File/PTI

Kolkata: Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while attending an extended review meeting in Kolkata compared Congress with ‘Mrig Marchika’ and said that this Lok Sabha election had made ‘good’ opposition.

“In 2004 and 2009 UPA and NDA also had tough fights. UPA in 2004 made a post-poll alliance to come to power. Same was the case in 2009. They made a government with a third alliance. They have forgotten them and now they are saying BJP doesn’t have a majority. In 2014 Congress got nearly 44 seats, in 2019 they got 52. To become a strong opposition we need 55 seats. They are happy as this time they won 99 seats. Congress is in ‘Mrig Marichika’,” said Khattar.

Addressing the same extended review meeting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar said that this election can be a ‘stoppage’ for BJP but ‘it is not the party's destination’.

“Even if BJP lost seats but the saffron camp is not in oblivion, we are still relevant in Bengal politics. This Lok Sabha election can be a stoppage for us but it is not our destination. Our destination is to host the saffron flag in Nabanna. We all should follow our instinct. BJP is one that includes old timers and new timers. BJP is like Ganges, whoever comes and joins we all get together and work together,” added Majumdar.

Majumdar also alleged that on one side Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is giving grants under ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ schemes and on the other side TMC is ‘looting’ people through high tariff of electricity bill.

“TMC has increased the ‘scientific’ rigging of polls started by CPI (M). Several people could not vote out of fear as several are still petrified by post poll violence of the 2021 elections. 40 per cent people voted for Modi from West Bengal as they have seen the development. We BJP workers will have to hit the streets as we will have to respect these 40 per cent of people,” mentioned the BJP state president.