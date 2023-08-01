West Bengal: Fake Caste Certificates Used During Panchayat Polls, Alleges Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari | File

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that at several places during panchayat elections fake caste certificates were used. Presenting hundreds of documents he availed through RTI from the State Election Commission (SEC), Adhikari warned that all the documents are being scrutinised and he will sieve out all such cases in due course of time.

"Through RTI I wanted the list of OBC, SC, ST candidates and their details. So far we have found at least 100 fake certificates of TMC candidates. We will search for more in the next 15 days. Everyone knows that Uluberia's SDO and Uluberia 2 BDO got suspended as per Calcutta High Court's order due to some corruption and we want the other SDOs and BDOs to meet the same fate wherever corruption over fake caste certificates took place," said Adhikari.

Adhikari slams TMC

Adhikari without taking Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan's name also slammed her. "A company Seven Sense Infrastructure Private Limited has duped money of several senior citizens promising them of residential flats at affordable rates. The TMC MP of Bashirhat constituency was also a director of this company. I have asked our party leader Shankudeb Panda to look into the matter and a complaint has been made to Enforcement Directorate (ED). If they look after the case then it is good or else we will help the duped citizens in taking legal actions," further added the Leader of Opposition.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)