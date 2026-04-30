West Bengal Exit Polls 2026: Desh Ka Verdict Gives TMC Clear Majority

TMC | File

Exit poll projections for the West Bengal Assembly elections have presented a mixed picture, with survey agency Desh Ka Verdict predicting a clear majority for the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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Released a day after the conclusion of the second phase of polling, the survey estimates the TMC securing between 155 and 165 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win between 118 and 128 seats, indicating a strong but insufficient performance to form the government.

The Indian National Congress is expected to remain marginal, with projections suggesting it may win only 4 to 8 seats.

Read Also Exit Polls Predict BJP Surge In West Bengal, Multiple Surveys Project Clear Majority

However, exit poll trends remain divided. While Desh Ka Verdict indicates a comfortable lead for the TMC, several other pollsters have suggested that the BJP could hold an edge in the contest. Meanwhile, Pradeep Gupta of Axis My India said his firm would not release projections, citing a low response rate, with nearly 70% of approached voters declining to participate.

The elections witnessed a record voter turnout of around 92% across both phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.