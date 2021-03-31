West Bengal Elections: Barrackpore turns into battlefield as TMC and BJP workers clash as party candidates file nomination papers

Barrackpore: Barrackpore turned into a battlefield after TMC candidate Raj Chakraborty visited the SDO office to file his nomination. Bombs were hurled while BJP candidate Shubrangshu Roy went to file his nomination. Over the clash between the BJP and the TMC, police had to resort to lathi-charge and a police personnel also sustained injuries.

Earlier in the morning, the BJP cadres were seen agitating in front of the SDO office as the Bengali director and TMC candidate Raj Chakraborty went to submit his nomination.

Later when BJP candidate Shubrangshu went to file his nomination gun shots and sounds of bombs were heard and the TMC and BJP cadres clashed against each other.