West Bengal Elections 2026: TMC & BJP Workers Face Off, Raise Slogans Against Each Other Ahead Of Suvendu Adhikari's Public Meeting - VIDEO

Bhabanipur: Only a few days remain until the second and final phase of the West Bengal Elections 2026 and campaigning is at its peak. TMC and BJP workers on Saturday came face to face and raised slogans against each other near the venue of a public meeting of BJP leader and Bhabanipur candidate Suvendu Adhikari, according to news agency ANI.

Security personnel intervened and brought the situation under control. Adhikari had not arrived at the meeting venue at the time of the incident.

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Adhikari will also contest from Nandigram, where he had defeated Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly polls. After that loss, she returned to the Assembly by winning a bypoll from Bhabanipur. TMC has fielded former BJP leader Pabitra Kar from Nandigram.

Voter Turnout

In the first phase held on April 23, was recorded at 92.9%, the highest since 1947.

Second Phase & Result Dates

The second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on 29 April, and the counting of votes for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will take place on 4 May.