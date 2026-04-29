West Bengal Elections 2026: 'Time To Stand Up Against Forces Undermining Rights', Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Voters To Turn Out In Large Numbers | File Pic

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged people of West Bengal to step out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right, saying this is the time to stand up against forces that seek to undermine their rights and give them a befitting reply.

"Today marks the second phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections. I urge every voter to step out in large numbers and exercise your democratic right without fear or hesitation," Kharge said on X.

Do not be influenced or intimidated by anyone, he told the people.

"Vote for progressive values. Vote for development. Vote for harmony. Vote for amity," Kharge said

West Bengal has always led the way in driving meaningful change, and today is another such moment, the Congress chief said.

"This is the time to stand up against forces that seek to undermine your rights and give them a befitting reply," Kharge said.

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"I especially appeal to young and first-time voters, your voice matters.Ensure that the spirit of true Democracy persists in West Bengal," he said.

Voting is underway in 142 constituencies of West Bengal in the second and final phase of polling.

First phase of polling for 152 seats -- out of the 294-member West Bengal assembly -- was held on April 23.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

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