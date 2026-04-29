West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP Booth Agent Alleges Attack In Nadia District, Blames TMC Workers - VIDEO

PTI

Nadia: Voting is underway across 142 assembly constituencies in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. An incident of violence has come to light from theNadia district on Wednesday.

A BJP booth agent was allegedly attacked at Booth No. 53 in Chapra. Accusing the TMC workers of the attack, the agent identified himself as being from the BJP and said TMC workers chased him with guns, crude bombs and sticks, he said while speaking to news agency PTI.

They also allegedly hit him on the head. He said a total of five people were injured in the attack. While some people were rushed to hospital, others went back home out of fear.

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Another incident was reported from Howrah, where an EVM glitch reportedly sparked a clash, after which CRPF personnel detained two people, reported PTI. A video shows four security personnel holding a man by his hands and legs, dragging him to the ground and putting him inside a vehicle.

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A total of 3.21 crore electors, including 1.57 crore women and 792 third-gender voters, are eligible to cast their votes in this phase. Polling is being held at 41,001 stations, all of which are under webcasting surveillance.

The Election Commission has deployed 2,321 companies of central forces across seven districts, with Kolkata receiving the highest deployment of 273 companies.

As many as 142 general observers, 95 police observers and 100 expenditure observers have been deployed, while drones fitted with cameras are being used to monitor the polling process.

Result Dates

The counting of votes for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will take place on 4 May.