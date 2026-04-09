West Bengal Elections 2026: From Implementation Of 7th Pay Commission To Women's Safety, Here's PM Modi's 6 Key Guarantees Ahead Of Polls - VIDEO

ANI

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled six guarantees to the people of West Bengal as he slammed the Trinamool Congress over economic mismanagement and the failing rule of law in the state.

Speaking at a rally in Haldia, which goes to polls in the first phase of voting on 23 April, PM Modi promised to establish the rule of law, bring transparency to governance, investigate every case of corruption, remove infiltrators, and implement the 7th Pay Commission if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

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Where Are The Six Guarantees?

Announcing the first guarantee, PM Modi said, “Today people have to repeatedly ask for help from the law. But you will get justice in our government.”

Announcing the second guarantee, he said, “The government system will be accountable to the public.”

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In his third guarantee, he said that the file of every scam and rape case would be opened and investigated.

In his fourth guarantee, he assured that those who committed corruption would be in jail, including ministers.

In his fifth guarantee, PM Modi reiterated the party's long-standing agenda and said refugees would get respect, while those who are infiltrators would be thrown out.

In his sixth guarantee, PM Modi said that if the BJP government is formed, the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented here.

At the same time, he also gave another guarantee that all those who have looted Bengal so far will be held accountable.