West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP, TMC Supporters Clash During Repolling In South 24 Parganas - VIDEO

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A clash has been reported between BJP and TMC supporters during re-polling in South 24 Parganas. Supporters of the saffron party have claimed that they are being prevented from casting their votes. Heavy security has been deployed at the site.

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"The situation is currently under control... People have some specific demands. There is a case of some intimidation, and a case has also been registered in that regard. We have heard their demands," Additional SP said speaking to news agency ANI.

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Meanwhile, till 1 pm, an aproximate voter turnout of 56.33% has been recorded in Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and 54.6% in Diamond Harbour assembly constituency.

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Why Repolling?

Repolling is underway in parts of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, after allegations of EVM tampering cast a shadow over the recently concluded second phase of Assembly elections.

After the complaints of irregularities during the second phase of polling on April 29, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered repolling in 15 polling stations across South 24 Parganas.

Counting date

The counting of votes for all five assembly elections will take place on 4 May.