West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP Leaders’ Viral Fish Campaign Video Sparks Navratri Controversy

As campaigning intensifies for the West Bengal Assembly elections, a viral video featuring BJP leaders has triggered a political controversy. The clip, widely shared on social media, shows party workers campaigning with BJP scarves while raising slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

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In the video, one leader is seen holding a fish during the campaign, which has drawn criticism from several social media users. Many have objected to the act, citing the ongoing festival of Chaitra Navratri, a period considered sacred by Hindus. Critics argue that carrying fish during the festival disrespects religious sentiments, especially while invoking religious slogans.

The controversy comes amid heightened political activity in the state, where parties are actively campaigning ahead of the elections. Voting for the state Assembly elections will be held in two phases, April 23 for 152 seats and April 29 for the remaining 142 seats.

The BJP has already announced candidates for a majority of seats in multiple lists as it ramps up its campaign efforts. Meanwhile, the viral video has added a new dimension to the political discourse, with debates around religion, symbolism, and political messaging gaining traction online.