 'Joy Maa Kali': PM Modi Pens Emotional Note For Bengal Voters Ahead Of WB Assembly Polls
Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned an emotional letter to voters, introducing the slogan “Joy Maa Kali”. He raised concerns over alleged infiltration and stressed women’s safety as a key priority for the Bharatiya Janata Party, marking a cultural shift from earlier “Jai Shree Ram” campaign chants.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Ahead of the politically charged and much-awaited West Bengal Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday penned an emotional letter to the people of the state.

In the letter, he introduced the slogan “Joy Maa Kali” and expressed concern over the issue of alleged Bangladeshi infiltration in Bengal. He also reiterated that women’s safety remains a major priority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Until recently, the BJP’s Bengal campaign prominently featured the chant “Jai Shree Ram”, which is widely popular in northern and western India. The shift to “Joy Maa Kali” and “Joy Maa Durga” reflects the saffron party’s attempt to align more closely with Bengal’s socio-cultural ethos.

The change in messaging has become increasingly visible across recent BJP campaign events in the state.

This is a developing story more details awaited.

