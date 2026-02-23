'Joy Maa Kali': PM Modi Pens Emotional Note For Bengal Voters Ahead Of WB Assembly Polls

Ahead of the politically charged and much-awaited West Bengal Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday penned an emotional letter to the people of the state.

In the letter, he introduced the slogan “Joy Maa Kali” and expressed concern over the issue of alleged Bangladeshi infiltration in Bengal. He also reiterated that women’s safety remains a major priority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Until recently, the BJP’s Bengal campaign prominently featured the chant “Jai Shree Ram”, which is widely popular in northern and western India. The shift to “Joy Maa Kali” and “Joy Maa Durga” reflects the saffron party’s attempt to align more closely with Bengal’s socio-cultural ethos.

The change in messaging has become increasingly visible across recent BJP campaign events in the state.

This is a developing story more details awaited.