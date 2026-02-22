Delhi Police Crack ISI-Linked Terror Module; 8 Arrested From Tamil Nadu & West Bengal | ANI

In a major counter-terror operation, the Delhi Police have dismantled an alleged terror module with suspected links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Bangladesh-based extremist groups.

Eight persons were arrested from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in a coordinated crackdown, News agency ANI reported.

Six Held From Tiruppur Garment Units

According to the report the six suspects have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid, and Mohammed Ujjal and were arrested from garment manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district, two were arrested from West Bengal, sources said.

According to the report, a Bangladeshi national is among those arrested.

Investigators suspect the accused were operating using forged Aadhaar cards as identity proof. During the raids, police seized eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards from the suspects.

The accused were initially detained by the Tamil Nadu Police and are now being handed over to the Delhi Police for further interrogation. Further investigation is underway.

Capital On High Alert Over Threat Inputs

Earlier, security agencies in the national capital stepped up vigil following intelligence inputs warning of a possible blast threat in and around the Red Fort area, reports citing sources said on Saturday.

The alert has led to tightened security across key locations in central and north Delhi, especially the densely populated Chandni Chowk area.

According to an India Today report quoting sources familiar with the development, agencies have received specific inputs suggesting that a temple in the Chandni Chowk locality could be a potential target. Although no untoward incident has been reported, authorities have increased surveillance, deployed additional personnel, and intensified monitoring in sensitive zones.