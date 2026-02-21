 Blast Alert Near Red Fort! Intelligence Inputs Warn Of Possible Terror Threat, 'LeT Planning IED Attack On Temple Near Chandni Chowk,' Says Report
Blast Alert Near Red Fort! Intelligence Inputs Warn Of Possible Terror Threat, 'LeT Planning IED Attack On Temple Near Chandni Chowk,' Says Report

Security agencies have intensified vigil in central and north Delhi following intelligence inputs warning of a possible blast near the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk. Delhi Police have increased patrolling and deployed bomb squads. The banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba is suspected behind the alleged plot.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Red fort, Delhi | X

New Delhi: Security agencies in the national capital have gone on high alert following intelligence inputs warning of a possible blast threat in and around the Red Fort area, reports citing sources said on Saturday. The alert has prompted intensified security measures across sensitive locations in central and north Delhi, particularly in and around the crowded Chandni Chowk area.

According to an India Today report quoting sources familiar with the development, agencies have received specific inputs suggesting that a temple in the Chandni Chowk locality could be a potential target. While no incident has been reported so far, the threat perception has led to enhanced surveillance, deployment of additional police personnel and increased monitoring by central intelligence agencies.

LeT Suspected Behind Alleged Terror Plot

The banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba is suspected to be behind the alleged plot. Intelligence assessments indicate that the group may be planning an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Delhi as part of a larger attempt to carry out a major strike in India.

article-image

Plot To Avenge Islamabad Mosque Blast

Reports further claimed that the suspected plan is being seen as a retaliatory move following a blast that occurred at a mosque in Islamabad on February 6. Investigating agencies are analysing whether the threat inputs are linked to cross-border terror modules and sleeper cells that may already be active within the country.

Apart from Delhi, inputs also suggest that major temples across different parts of India could be on the radar of terror groups. In response, security has been tightened at prominent religious sites nationwide, with state police forces being advised to maintain heightened vigil, particularly in areas that witness heavy footfall.

Security Beefed Up In National Capital

In Delhi, police and paramilitary forces have stepped up patrolling around heritage structures, religious places, markets and transport hubs. Bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and quick reaction teams have been kept on standby, while CCTV monitoring has been intensified in sensitive zones.

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious activity or unattended objects to the police. Meanwhile, intelligence and security agencies continue to track developments closely as part of ongoing counter-terror operations.

