West Bengal Election Results 2026: Viral VIDEO Shows 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants Echo At Howrah Bridge As BJP Takes Big Lead

Viral VIDEO Shows 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants Echo At Howrah Bridge As BJP Takes Big Lead | X

Kolkata, May 4: A viral video has surfaced on social media showing thousands of people gathering at Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge and chanting "Jai Shri Ram" to celebrate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s strong lead in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The viral video shows a large crowd of BJP supporters raising slogans and throwing colours. The bridge was turned into a centre of celebration by thousands of BJP supporters.

The video is being widely shared on social media and it shows that people are cheering, shouting slogans and celebrating the BJP's victory in the state while walking on the iconic bridge. The viral video also shows the people chanting "Jai Shri Ram" which could be heard across the area as the supporters gathered in huge numbers. The video is being widely shared, however, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The latest trends show BJP crossing the 200-mark in the state which is well above the majority mark of 148 seats. The numbers point towards a sweeping victory for BJP in West Bengal for the first time ever. The BJP supporters are seen on the streets of the state celebrating the historic moment for the party.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mamata Banerjee also faced slogans from the opposition supporters and workers as she visited the counting centres in Kolkata and other places in the state. The political atmosphere in West Bengal is tense on the counting day as the state braces for a major shift in the political landscape.

BJP leaders and supporters across the country are celebrating the massive victory with Jhalmuri and Rasgulla. BJP Chief Ministers are also seen relishing the West Bengal delicacies with their cabinet in celebration.

The counting of votes began at 8 AM across the four states and a Union Territory. BJP has managed to regain Assam under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma and have scripted history in West Bengal under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari. The final results are still awaited as trends continue to update.