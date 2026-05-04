West Bengal Election Results 2026: Mamata Banerjee Storms Into Counting Centre Amid Slogans As BJP Crosses Majority Mark | VIDEO

Mamata Banerjee Storms Into Counting Centre Amid Slogans As BJP Crosses Majority Mark | X | IANS

Kolkata, May 4: A video has surfaced on social media which shows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arriving at a counting centre in Bhawanipur amid sloganeering on the counting day in West Bengal. The viral video shows a tense atmosphere outside the centre as counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 continues. Later, she barged into the Shekhawat Memorial School counting centre in Kolkata.

As per the early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 193 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark in the 294-member Assembly. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee is trailing behind, pointing towards a significant shift in the political landscape of the state.

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Mamata Banerjee was also seen heading to the Shekhawat Memorial School counting centre in Kolkata as vote counting progressed. The viral video claims that slogans were raised against her at the site. However, there is no official confirmation on the full context of the incident.

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BJP Heads Towards Big Win

The majority mark in West Bengal is 148 seats and the BJP's current lead shows a strong advantage. The trends indicate that the party is performing well across several regions including border and industrial areas.

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Counting Continues

Counting began at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs). Trends are still being updated and final results are awaited.