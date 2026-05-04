'Modi, Amit Shah Sab Hinduon Ko Ek Karke Humara Kursi Cheen Liya': Mimicry Artist Dressed As Mamata Banerjee Carries Jhalmuri At BJP HQ | VIDEO

A social media influencer and mimicry artist, Ratan Ranjan, dresses up as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and carries a plate of 'jhalmuri' to the BJP HQ | X/@ANI

A video featuring social media influencer and mimicry artist Ratan Ranjan has gone viral, showing him dressed as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and arriving at the BJP headquarters in Delhi with a plate of jhalmuri, delivering a satirical political skit.

Satirical Act Outside BJP Headquarters

In the video, Ranjan, clad in Banerjee’s signature white-and-blue sari, mimics her speech style and mannerisms while addressing “Modiji” in a dramatic tone. Holding a plate of jhalmuri, he performs a monologue filled with political jibes and exaggerated expressions, drawing attention from onlookers.

Mocking Dialogue Targets Political Rivals

The impersonator is heard saying lines like, “Modi raksha karo… Bengal mein aake kya kar rahe ho… Jai Shri Ram bolke sab Hinduo ko ek kar diya aur humara kursi cheen liya.”

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He sarcastically invokes the Trinamool Congress slogan “khela ho gaya,” flipping it to suggest that the “game is over” for “Didi.” The act portrays a fictional scenario where Banerjee complains about losing political ground and demands her “chair” back.

References To Bengal Politics And Voter Shift

In the skit the artist also remarks that Hindu voters in Bengal have united and turned away from the ruling party. It also features controversial references to issues like alleged infiltration and governance, presented in a satirical tone aimed at current political narratives.

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Ranjan theatrically declares he will “sit here and not leave” until his “chair” is returned, symbolising the Chief Minister’s post.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out at a vote-counting centre in Asansol on Monday, casting a shadow over the ongoing West Bengal Assembly election results, even as early trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party taking a commanding lead.

Clash Erupts At Counting Centre

The violence occurred at the Asansol Engineering College counting centre, where a confrontation between polling agents escalated into chaos. Eyewitnesses reported that chairs were thrown and vehicles vandalised as tensions flared during the counting process.

Security personnel intervened swiftly and resorted to a lathicharge to bring the situation under control and disperse the crowd.

The counting day has seen heightened tensions across several constituencies, reflecting the high-stakes nature of the election. With the BJP poised for a major breakthrough, the results could significantly alter West Bengal’s political landscape, long dominated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress.