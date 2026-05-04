West Bengal Election Result 2026: 'TMC Ka Goonda,' Scuffle Breaks Out Between Counting Agents Outside Counting Centre In Bhabanipur - VIDEO

ANI

Bhabanipur: Just hours ahead of the counting of votes in West Bengal for the high-stakes Assembly polls, a verbal argument broke out between the counting agents of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial School in Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, reported news agency ANI.

Visuals from the spot have surfaced showing the altercation. The video shows security personnel intervening and pacifying the situation.

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Reportedly, TMC workers present at the spot claimed that the dispute arose over alleged differences in permission being given to agents inside the counting centre. A BJP counting agent countered the allegation, stating that rules were being followed and that the TMC side was creating unnecessary disturbance.

"Humara I-card hai, uske pass I-card hai? usko puchiye, wo TMC ka goonda,criminal," the BJP counting agent was heard saying, which roughly translates to, "We have ID cards; does he have one? Ask him, he is a TMC goon, a criminal."

High-profile seat

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is contesting against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her home turf, Bhabanipur constituency.

In 2021 she had won with a record margin of 58,832 votes in a by-poll after losing to Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

Counting of votes at 8:00 am

Counting of votes will start at 8:00 am in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal.

Security tightened

A total of 200 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed exclusively for counting centres, supported by State Police and State Armed Police.

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CCTV cameras have also been installed outside counting halls to monitor movement. A company of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) typically consists of approximately 130–150 personnel.

Mamata Banerjee's message ahead of counting

Just hours ahead of the counting for the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly election result, CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee posted a message for her party workers on her X account.

"Be vigilant. Keep watch. Stay awake at night. File complaints. I'm receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly's Serampore, Nadia’s Krishnanagar, to Burdwan's Ausgram, and Kolkata's Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms," she said.

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"I am calling upon my party workers: just as I am staying up all night to keep an eye on everything, you too stay up all night and guard the people's votes in the strong rooms. If anyone creates any suspicious situation anywhere, surround them, file complaints immediately, and demand CCTV footage. All of this is being done at the behest of the BJP," she added.