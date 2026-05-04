West Bengal Election Result 2026: 'Be Vigilant,' Mamata Banerjee's Message For TMC Workers Hours Before Counting Of Votes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: Just hours ahead of the counting for the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly election result, CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee posted a message for her party workers on her X account.

"Be vigilant. Keep watch. Stay awake at night. File complaints. I'm receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly's Serampore, Nadia’s Krishnanagar, to Burdwan's Ausgram, and Kolkata's Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms," she said.

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"I am calling upon my party workers: just as I am staying up all night to keep an eye on everything, you too stay up all night and guard the people's votes in the strong rooms. If anyone creates any suspicious situation anywhere, surround them, file complaints immediately, and demand CCTV footage. All of this is being done at the behest of the BJP," she added.

Counting of votes at 8:00 am

The post was made at 1:12 am on Monday. Counting of votes will start on Monday at 8:00 am in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal.

Votes will be counted across 77 centres for 293 assembly seats in West Bengal, which has witnessed unprecedented security deployment this time.

Record voter turnout

The two-phase polls in the state ended on 29 April, with its highest-ever voter turnout of 92.47 per cent since Independence.

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