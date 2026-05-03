West Bengal: Heavy Security Deployment Outside Strongrooms In Kolkata Before High-Stakes Counting Day

Heavy Security Deployment Outside Strongrooms In Kolkata Before High-Stakes Counting Day |

Kolkata: Security further heightened outside strongrooms in Kolkata on Sunday ahead of the result day.

Strict security and tight guardrails were set up near near the strongrooms including Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls’ High School in Bhabanipur, Netaji Indoor Stadium and Khudiram Anushilan Kendra among others.

Nobody is being allowed to gather outside the strongrooms as a large contingent of central security force is deployed at the locations and were seen patrolling outside the strongrooms.

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Notably, on May 2 the Election Commission appointed 165 additional counting observers and 77 police observers for counting of votes.

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed her party’s counting agent to reach the counting stations at the earliest and also not to leave the counting table till they are instructed by the party.

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Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates pray at temples in their constituencies before the EVMs open at 8 am on May 4.

Purnima Chakraborty, candidate of Shyampukur constituency of north Kolkata visited the Shri Durgeshwar Mahadev (Mota Mahadev) Temple, where she offered prayers and expressed confidence in her party's performance.

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“Lotus is going to bloom in Bengal. People have already blessed us and we the candidates are seeking blessings of Gods,” said Purnima.

Read Also High-Stakes Vote Counting To Begin At 8 AM On May 4 Across 5 States Amid Tight Security

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BJP MLA And Siliguri candidate Shankar Ghosh was also seen offering prayers at a Kali temple in Siliguri in north Bengal.

In Midnapore’s Ghatal, BJP candidate Sital Kapat also visited the Vishalakshi Temple ahead of the vote counting.

Asansol candidate Agnimitra Paul was also seen offering prayers at a temple.

Counting of votes will take place at 77 centers across the state on May 4 and it is to see whether Trinamool Congress (TMC) remains in power or whether BJP makes a historic breakthrough and forms the government for the first time in West Bengal.