West Bengal Election Results 2026: Massive Protest In Falta Over TMC's Threat Claims, Central Forces Deployed | VIDEO

Kolkata, May 2: Central forces in large numbers have been deployed in South 24 Parganas' Falta after residents protested alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres.
Residents allege threats
Seeking the ‘safety’ of women, the protestors claimed that a TMC cadre, Israfil Chowkidar, is threatening them.
“We have voted for the TMC and yet are being attacked. We want Israfil to get arrested. He had threatened that if they win, he will torch our houses and will shed blood,” said the protestors.
According to sources, an FIR has been filed against Israfil.
EC yet to decide on repoll
Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) is yet to decide about the repoll of this constituency. However, special observer Subrata Gupta had submitted a detailed report on Falta to the poll body.
Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty slammed TMC and mentioned that they should be ‘ashamed’ for posing threats to voters.