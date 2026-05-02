West Bengal Election Results 2026: Massive Protest In Falta Over TMC's Threat Claims, Central Forces Deployed | VIDEO

Central forces were deployed in Falta after residents protested over alleged threats and intimidation | ANI

Kolkata, May 2: Central forces in large numbers have been deployed in South 24 Parganas' Falta after residents protested alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres.

Residents allege threats

Seeking the ‘safety’ of women, the protestors claimed that a TMC cadre, Israfil Chowkidar, is threatening them.

“We have voted for the TMC and yet are being attacked. We want Israfil to get arrested. He had threatened that if they win, he will torch our houses and will shed blood,” said the protestors.

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | South 24 Parganas: Locals protest in Falta area, alleging that TMC leaders are threatening them. Security personnel are deployed here. pic.twitter.com/MpQSE96Ihj — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

According to sources, an FIR has been filed against Israfil.

EC yet to decide on repoll

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) is yet to decide about the repoll of this constituency. However, special observer Subrata Gupta had submitted a detailed report on Falta to the poll body.

Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty slammed TMC and mentioned that they should be ‘ashamed’ for posing threats to voters.