West Bengal Election Results 2026: EC Deploys 165 Additional Counting And 77 Police Observers Ahead Of Vote Count On May 4

New Delhi, May 2: Ahead of counting of votes in West Bengal scheduled for Monday, the Election Commission on Saturday deployed an additional 165 counting observers and 77 police observers in the state.
While the additional counting observers will assist the 294 such observers already deployed per constituency, the additional police observers will strengthen security and oversee law and order arrangements outside the counting centres, the poll body said.
Security arrangements intensified
Officials said that while police observers are generally not deployed during vote counting, in this case, they will not be allowed to enter the counting centres, and will manage law and order outside only.
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The two-phase polling for the 294 Assembly seats in Bengal took place on April 23 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 4.
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