West Bengal Election Results 2026: EC Deploys 165 Additional Counting And 77 Police Observers Ahead Of Vote Count On May 4

Election authorities increase observer deployment and tighten security measures before West Bengal vote counting on May 4 | IANS

New Delhi, May 2: Ahead of counting of votes in West Bengal scheduled for Monday, the Election Commission on Saturday deployed an additional 165 counting observers and 77 police observers in the state.

While the additional counting observers will assist the 294 such observers already deployed per constituency, the additional police observers will strengthen security and oversee law and order arrangements outside the counting centres, the poll body said.

The Election Commission of India has deployed 165 additional counting observers and 77 police observers in West Bengal to ensure secure, peaceful, and transparent counting of votes.



Strict protocols have been put in place, including identity verification, restricted entry, and… pic.twitter.com/dz3eu7vFUU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2026

Security arrangements intensified

Officials said that while police observers are generally not deployed during vote counting, in this case, they will not be allowed to enter the counting centres, and will manage law and order outside only.

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The two-phase polling for the 294 Assembly seats in Bengal took place on April 23 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 4.

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