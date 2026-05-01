3-Layer Security Grid, 1,500 Personnel Deployed: How Kolkata Strongrooms Are Being Guarded Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Election Results

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Kolkata: Security has been beefed up outside EVM strong rooms at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata ahead of the counting of votes for the West Bengal election on May 4.

Heavy police deployment, barricades, and Section 144 restrictions have been imposed in the area following political tensions, which escalated after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegations regarding strong room arrangements, reported The Times of India.

Authorities have stated that strict protocols are being followed, with round-the-clock surveillance to ensure security and transparency during the counting process.

Sixty security personnel from the CAPF and Kolkata Police are patrolling each of the 22 strong rooms across seven counting centres in Kolkata. In total, around 1,500 CAPF and Kolkata Police personnel are deployed on rounds in each shift to ensure tight security at the city’s strong rooms.

The innermost layer is being secured by three sections, or one platoon, of 24 to 30 armed CAPF personnel. Kolkata Police (KP) will provide security for the two outer layers.

There will be 12 KP officers for each strong room and 24 constables in three shifts. One layer of KP officers will also be armed. The local police have been assigned to form the third layer.

More than 200 companies of CAPF have been deployed to secure 294 strong rooms, while 7,500 West Bengal Police personnel will provide support and form the outer security perimeter across the state. Election Commission officials said that a three-tier security arrangement will also be in place across all 77 counting centres.

A high-voltage political drama unfolded in West Bengal on Thursday night, just a day after voting for the final phase concluded in the state. Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee spent nearly four hours inside a counting centre strongroom in Kolkata to “take stock” as she alleged EVM tampering attempts by the Opposition in the state.

Banerjee arrived at Sakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur, which houses an EVM strongroom, entered the premises as a candidate and remained inside until around 12:07 am.

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“I have come here because there is a strong room here for EVMs, we found manipulations at many places, so when I saw it on TV, I thought I should visit, I came, but the central forces restricted me, I told I have a right to go, as per election rule, candidates are allowed till outside the sealed room. I was then allowed... If there is manipulation, we will fight...” she said as qouted by news agency PTI.