West Bengal Election Result 2026: 'Will Fight Like Cubs Of Tiger', Mamata Banerjee Confident Of TMC Victory Despite Trends Signal BJP Sweep - VIDEO

Koklata: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inches closer to scripting history by coming to power in West Bengal, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule, party chief Mamata Banerjee posted an "urgent message" on X addressing her party workers.

In a video message, she requested counting agents and candidates not to leave the counting area. "Since yesterday, I have been saying that they will show their results first and ours later in the first two or three rounds. Counting has been stopped after two or three rounds in about 100 locations," she said.

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"Seven machines were found in Kalyani, where there was no match. It's a total forceful use of central forces to oppress the Trinamool Congress everywhere, breaking offices, and forcibly occupying them," she added.

Slams SIR

Slamming the SIR, she said, "You have seen how they looted votes in the name of SIR to win the seats they could. But there are still 70–100 seats where we are leading, which they are not reporting. They are feeding entirely false news."

Message to party workers

In a message to party workers, she said, "The Election Commission is playing according to its will, along with the central forces. Our police are working under the central forces with complete submission. Therefore, I will tell all our counting agents and all our party workers not to be so upset."

Confident of winning

Expressing confidence despite trends signalling a clear BJP victory, she said, "I said you would win after sunset. Even if three or four rounds have been counted, there are 14–18 rounds in total. You will win then. Wait and watch."

"We are with you. Don't be afraid. We will fight like the cubs of a tiger," Mamata Banerjee told party workers, concluding her message.

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At the time of posting this article, the BJP is leading in 194 seats and the TMC in 92, according to News18.